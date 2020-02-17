Syrian President Bashar al-Assad congratulated his forces today for recent gains in northwestern Syria that led to his troops consolidating control over Aleppo province, pledging to press ahead with a military campaign to achieve complete victory "sooner or later."

Assad, who rarely appears in public, said in a televised address that the one-time economic hub of Aleppo, the provincial capital, will "return stronger than it was before."

"This liberation does not mean the end of the war, and does not mean the end of the schemes nor the end of terrorism or the surrender of enemies," Assad said, seated behind an empty wooden desk and wearing glasses.

"But it means that we rubbed their noses in the dirt as a prelude for complete victory and ahead of their defeat, sooner or later."

The address came amid an ongoing military advance in northwestern Syria that has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe which the UN's humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned "has reached a horrifying level."

In a statement, he said the UN believes 900,000 people have been displaced since December 1, most of them women and children.

In the past few weeks, government troops backed by Russian air power have captured more than 1500 sq km in the northwest, consolidating their hold over Aleppo province after capturing over 30 villages and hamlets in the western countryside in a single day yesterday. The advance secured the provincial capital that had for years remained within range of opposition fire.

The new gains, along with securing a key highway through rebel territory, are set to better link northern and southern Syria, including the city of Aleppo, which was Syria's commercial centre before the war. The highway, known as the M5, links the country's four largest cities and population centers and is key to controlling Syria.

The developments sparked late-night celebrations in the streets of Aleppo that continued through today, with state media showing residents waving flags and dancing in roads packed with vehicles.

"We should not rest, but continue to prepare for the coming battles, and therefore the battle of liberating Aleppo countryside and Idlib will continue, despite the empty noise that is coming from the north (Turkey)," Assad said.

Lowcock said "the crisis in northwest Syria has reached a horrifying level," calling the violence "indiscriminate" and stressing that "the only option is a ceasefire."

He warned that "the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st century will only be avoided if Security Council members, and those with influence, overcome individual interests and put a collective stake in humanity first."

He did not identify any countries but the message appeared directed first and foremost to Russia, Syria's closest ally.

The Government's rapid advances have sparked rare clashes between Syria and Turkey, which backs the rebels and has troops in the region to monitor a 2018 ceasefire deal.

Turkey's president warned Assad to halt the advance, which also risks shattering an alliance forged between Turkey and Russia.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and equipment into the opposition enclave, to try to stall the Syrian Government's advance. Ankara has also called for an end to the offensive. Already home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, Turkey fears a new wave of them may overwhelm its borders.

A Turkish delegation was in Moscow today to discuss the crisis, and Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the delegations would continue talking tomorrow.

Rescuers and a medical aid worker said airstrikes on Darat Izza, a town still in opposition hands in northwestern Aleppo, knocked two health facilities out of service.

