Residents of Jackson braced for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain.

Governor Tate Reeves said the Pearl would continue to rise throughout the day, and he warned that the state faces a "precarious situation that can turn at any moment."

Officials urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders, check on road closures before travelling and stay out of floodwaters, warning that even seemingly placid waters could mask quickly moving currents and pollution. Law enforcement officials went door to door in affected areas, telling people to evacuate, Reeves said.

Rescuers performed four assisted evacuations yesterday, although they said none were needed overnight.

"We expect the river to continue to rise over the next 24 hours or so, " Reeves said at a news conference in Jackson. "We are not out of the woods yet."

In the suburb of Flowood, John and Jina Smith had packed up as much as they could and left their home as waters rose on Friday.

Today, their neighbour Dale Frazier took them back to their house in a rowboat, where they checked on the damage, then got in their own canoe and rowed away.

"We've been able to stay in here when the water gets up," John Smith said. "But as you've watched it over the years, you know when to get out. It's time to get out this time."

About 45cm of water was inside his house, Smith said. He'd already been in touch with a contractor and insurance agent about rebuilding. Both he and his wife say they love their home, where they can sit on their back porch and watch deer and other wildlife

"It's going to take a while for us to rebuild, but we are safe, and we're all okay," Jina Smith said.

On Frazier's lot next door, the water was at the bottom of the driveway but had not crept inside the one-storey house where he's lived for 23 years.

"The water is very close to my house. It could flood; it could not flood. It depends on the crest right now," he said.

Down the street, a Presbyterian church and several businesses were flooded.

The National Weather Service said that the river was expected to crest tomorrow in the Jackson area at 11.4m. That's slightly down from the 11.6m crest that had been forecast for today. The weather service said the river is currently at 11m in Jackson — its highest level since 1983.

- AP