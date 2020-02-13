A viral video showing what two Ohio men claim to be the mysterious Bigfoot walking around in the woods has caused controversy online.

Earlier this month, the footage of the hairy, upright-walking, ape-like creature wandering around Salt Fork State Park uploaded to YouTube.

"My friend and I got permission to fly our drones at Salt Fork State Park in Ohio," the filmmakers said in a caption on their video.

"While we were there we heard many strange noises and we may or may not have found the Ohio Grassman / Big Foot / Sasquatch in Ohio at Salt Fork."

In the video, the men come across bones before they hear howling in the distance.

Instead of running, the pair decide to investigate and venture further into the woods.

Using their drone, they are able to capture "Bigfoot" strolling through the trees.

"Look at it, it's not a person, you can see all the hair," one of the hikers say.

Since the video has been posted it has been viewed more than 500,000 times and has drawn media attention.

It also caused a debate online as to whether it was indeed Sasquatch or just a man in a hairy suit.

"So. Are we to believe Bigfoot just paces back and forth? And the waist fur just happens to break right where a jacket and pants would? One of the worse fakes ever ..." one person wrote.

Another agreed: "This is the funniest video I have seen in a while. Thank you guys for some much needed comic relief and some good ol' fashioned harmless entertainment."

However, others shared stories of the time they came across Bigfoot in the same area.

"I had my Big Foot sighting at Salt Fork State Park Also!!! But I was 14 at the time," one person said.

Another added: "I'm 56 now. Mine Big Foot had reddish-brown hair!!! I totally believe in Big Foot!! Was at the "Big Foot get together" at Salt Fork State Park this past May 2019 with my sister who also had a Big Foot sighting here in Columbiana County, Ohio in 1999."