Police have launched an investigation after a group of students from an elite private school put themselves in a very dangerous situation and posted a video of it online.

The three girls – dressed in the uniform for St Catherine's School in Victoria, Australia, filmed themselves driving through a McDonald's, with the girl behind the wheel understood to be unlicensed and underage.

All of the students are thought to be no older than 13, according to the Herald Sun.

The video was uploaded to social media platform TikTok and showed the girls excitedly laughing and yelling as they made their way into the drive-through without seatbelts on.

I'm not even going to accelerate," the driver says as the other girls giggle.

"Guys I know how to drive. I'm not even pressing the pedal because I don't need to."

"Quick brake! Brake, brake, brake," the passengers say.

The driver responds, telling them "I don't need to brake yet".

The driver is believed to be around 13 years old.

The girls then start to argue over who is going to place the food order before they all start doing a chant that has been making the rounds on social media.

"Can I get a Big Mac, super serve of fries, why are you staring at me, please go get my apple pies," they yell out the window together.

They then order four Big Macs, 20 chicken nuggets, three large chips, one McFlurry, five apple pies and one chocolate milkshake.

The video ends after the McDonald's employee whether they wanted their milkshake to be medium sized.

The video was then uploaded by one of the student's to TikTok but it has since been removed.

The girls attempted to cover up the school logo on their uniforms with emojis but the name of their school could be seen when they moved around.

Victoria Police told news.com.au they had been notified about the video and were investigating the incident.

"Police are aware of a video circulating involving a group of teenagers driving through a drive through of a fast food outlet in Prahran," a police spokesperson said.

"The investigation into the incident remains ongoing."

In Victoria you must be 16 or older to apply for a learner driver permit, with learners required to be supervised by a fully licenced driver.

Though it seems like it was just the three underage girls in the car St Catherine's School deputy principal, Robert Marshall, claimed they were "under supervision" the whole time.

"The school is aware of an isolated incident that occurred outside of school hours involving three students. This incident occurred whilst they were under the supervision of a family guardian," he said.

"Our focus remains on the care of the girls and their families and we appreciate you will understand this remains a private matter for the families involved."

Fees to attend St Catherine's School come to around $35,000 a year.