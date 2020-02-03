A photo of Joe Biden kissing his granddaughter on the lips during an Iowa rally has left many unsettled by the image — but others believe there is no problem with the affectionate gesture.
The former vice president walked into Clarke University in Dubuque holding Finnegan Biden's hand, the daughter of his son Hunter.
"I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The reason I asked Finnegan — grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters — that goes along with the territory," said Biden, 77, with his hand over her shoulder.
"Her other grandma graduated from Clarke College in the mid-60s and talks about it all the time."
He then walked across the stage and spoke to the crowd about his family before circling back to Finnegan.
"Granddaughters not only love their grandpops, but they like them. And that's the great thing. Thank you, baby," Biden said before giving Finnegan a kiss on the lips.
After his speech, she joined her grandfather as he took selfies and shared hugs with his supporters.
Many on social media criticised Biden's act and branded the kiss "creepy" and "disgusting".
However, others believed him kissing his granddaughter is okay, with some saying that it's a normal gesture of affection.
One person added that they thought what he did was "icky" but her coworkers thought it was crazy she thought it was nasty.