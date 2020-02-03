A photo of Joe Biden kissing his granddaughter on the lips during an Iowa rally has left many unsettled by the image — but others believe there is no problem with the affectionate gesture.

The former vice president walked into Clarke University in Dubuque holding Finnegan Biden's hand, the daughter of his son Hunter.

"I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The reason I asked Finnegan — grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters — that goes along with the territory," said Biden, 77, with his hand over her shoulder.

READ MORE:

• David Beckham won't be shamed for kissing kids on the lips

• 'If it offends you, unfriend me': Kiwi dad hits back at criticism over kissing daughter on the lips

• Why you should never kiss babies on the lips

• Woman 'shocked' after discovering her husband kisses his mother on the lips

Advertisement

"Her other grandma graduated from Clarke College in the mid-60s and talks about it all the time."

He then walked across the stage and spoke to the crowd about his family before circling back to Finnegan.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, speaks alongside his granddaughter Finnegan during a campaign event. Photo / AP

"Granddaughters not only love their grandpops, but they like them. And that's the great thing. Thank you, baby," Biden said before giving Finnegan a kiss on the lips.

After his speech, she joined her grandfather as he took selfies and shared hugs with his supporters.

Many on social media criticised Biden's act and branded the kiss "creepy" and "disgusting".

@JoeBiden Why you out here kissing little girls on the mouth!?? pic.twitter.com/5NzyPaypHv — Latte Larry’s (@34jeremyC) February 3, 2020

Joe biden kissing his granddaughter was absolutely without a doubt the most disgusting thing I have seen all day. — Rush Limbaugh retire bitch (@Antifa_METal) February 3, 2020

@JoeBiden stop kissing your granddaughter on the lips. You’re gross, man. Seriously, go sit in the corner and write a memoir of notable gaffes. — Nico Sermoneta (@Rottenkowski) February 3, 2020

However, others believed him kissing his granddaughter is okay, with some saying that it's a normal gesture of affection.

Look, I don't really like Joe Biden. But this thing about insinuating he's gross for kissing his granddaughter on the lips in public is just toxic cynicism.



We have enough in our culture that shames people for having feelings and affections. Save it for the actual creepiness. — Anthony (Andy) Hall (@Squidbidness) February 3, 2020

Some families, usually from the old world, have odd familial gestures. Kissing on the lips is one of them. — Grog 🇺🇸🇺🇸 💊 (@TyrannyofPress) February 3, 2020

Some people are creeped out by Joe Biden kissing his granddaughter on the lips. Before every football game my grandpa(seen below R.I.P) would kiss me the same way and squeeze my ass to remind me who the best tightend is. Some people show love differently!! pic.twitter.com/AJIyS3USXl — Haywood Jablowmi (@MTCS47) February 3, 2020

One person added that they thought what he did was "icky" but her coworkers thought it was crazy she thought it was nasty.