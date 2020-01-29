A relative of an Australian woman watched on in horror as an intruder broke into the woman's house and brutally killed her while the pair were on a Skype call.

Maud Steenbeek, 61, was at her Melbourne home at about 8pm on Tuesday when her relative noticed an intruder lurking in the background.

As the man approached Steenbeek from behind, he attacked her. Split seconds later, the Skype connection cut out.

Neighbours told 9News Xochil O'Neill was ranting about God when he allegedly left his home and crossed the street to the retired yoga teacher's home. Photo / Supplied

Steenbeek's son dragged the 28-year-old from his mother's home, before police arrived and took him into custody. Photo / Nine News

The relative reportedly raised the alarm with the woman's son, telling him her mum was in "grave danger". He raced to her house to find her body on the floor with the alleged killer still inside.

Police confirmed her son restrained the alleged killer before emergency services arrived.

The victim's son was later seen talking to police and was visibly distressed with blood on his clothes.

A witness told Nine News the 28-year-old alleged intruder, named Xochil O'Neill, was "ranting about God" as he allegedly crossed the street to break into Steenbeek's home.

A large red plastic sheet remains draped across the front door of the home where the elderly woman died. Photo / Nine News

Another witness told the Herald Sun a man was seen pacing up and down the street with a frantic look in his face.

"He seemed to be completely off his face," the witness told the Herald Sun.

"We thought he was having an episode you know. Then he was running and we thought 'what the hell?'.

"He was trying to jump into trees. Then he was hiding under a car."

One neighbour said they believe the attacker lived in a house directly across the road from the victim.

The attacker is in a critical condition in hospital. He is under police guard.

Police said O'Neill would be in custody for a lengthy period.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the man's motive for attending the property are still being determined," the police spokeswoman said.