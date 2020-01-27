Pressure is increasing on senators to call John Bolton to testify at US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

It comes after the revelation that a draft of a book by the former US National Security Adviser undercuts a key defence argument — that Trump never tied withholding military aid to Ukraine to his demand the country help investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Bolton writes in the forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into Biden.

Trump's legal team has repeatedly insisted otherwise, and Trump tweeted that he never told Bolton such a thing.

Republican senators faced a pivotal moment as they arrived on Capitol Hill to resume Trump's trial, where the President's defence lawyers picked up their defence. One, Jay Sekulow, appeared off the bat to take a veiled swipe at the relevancy of the allegations from Bolton in the book draft.

"We deal with transcript evidence, we deal with publicly available information," Sekulow said. "We do not deal with speculation, allegations that are not based on evidentiary standards at all."

Democrats are demanding sworn testimony from Bolton and other key witnesses, and pressure is mounting on at least four Republicans to buck GOP leaders and form a bipartisan majority to force the issue.

"John Bolton's relevance to our decision has become increasingly clear," GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters. Senator Susan Collins of Maine said she has always wanted "the opportunity for witnesses" and the report about Bolton's book "strengthens the case."

But several GOP senators who met privately with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said nothing had changed. McConnell declined comment.

"Really, there's nothing new here," said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican. He dismissed the new information as an "effort to sell books."

Before any vote on witnesses, Trump's legal team was to make its case in depth, turning to several high-profile lawyers to argue against impeachment.

The team laid out the broad outlines of its defence at the weekend, accusing House Democrats of using the impeachment case to try to undo the results of the last presidential election and drive Trump from office.

The White House has had Bolton's manuscript for about a month, and has challenged his use of certain material it considers classified, according to a letter from Bolton's lawyer.

Democrats are saying that Trump's refusal to allow Administration officials to testify in the impeachment proceeding only reinforces that the White House is hiding evidence.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: "We're all staring a White House cover-up in the face".

Schumer drew on polls that show the public wants to hear from witnesses. "We want the truth," he said. "So do the American people."

Representative Adam Schiff, who is leading the House prosecution team, called Bolton's account a test for the senators sitting as jurors.

"I don't know how you can explain that you wanted a search for the truth in this trial and say you don't want to hear from a witness who had a direct conversation about the central allegation in the articles of impeachment," Schiff said on CNN.

Four Republicans would have to break ranks to join Democrats to call any witnesses, which would extend the trial, which has been expected to conclude fairly rapidly. The Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority.

Bolton's account was first reported by the New York Times and was confirmed to AP by a person familiar with the manuscript on the condition of anonymity. The Room Where It Happened; A White House Memoir is to be released on March 17.

John Ullyot, a spokesman for the National Security Council that Bolton used to lead, said the manuscript was submitted to the NSC for "pre-publication review" and had been under initial review.

"No White House personnel outside NSC have reviewed the manuscript," he said.

- AP