Horrifying video has emerged of a woman eating a bat in the Chinese city of Wuhan - ground zero for the deadly coronavirus.

Bats are widely believed by experts to be carriers of the virus and were reportedly sold at Wuhan's Huanan seafood market, reports Business Insider.

The video shows the woman holding the large bat with chopsticks before she begins to nibble at the wing as a man looks on and encourages her.

"Eat the meat! [Don't] eat the skin," he says, adding: "[You] should eat the meat on its back."

The video was circulated earlier this week by a Hong Kong-based news service.

Another Twitter video, shared by a popular Chinese blogger, shows Cantonese-speaking diners about to dine on bat bouillabaisse at a restaurant.

The Mandarin caption reads: "[After] experiencing this matter, can Chinese people give up eating wildlife?"

The Huanan market was shut down in late December at the start of the outbreak and is now under surveillance by security staff.

One stall that was on the east side of the market caught people's attention online. According to a menu posted by the stallholder on Dazhong Dianping – the most popular review and rating app in China, around 100 varieties of live animals and poultry were available, from foxes to wolf cubs and masked palm civets.

Shi Zhengli, a researcher with the Wuhan Institute of Virology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the real problem was in people's behaviour, rather than with the animals.

"The simplest way to prevent such infectious diseases is to stay away from wildlife, say no to game, avoid their habitats and livestock and farms mixing with wildlife," Shi said.

Hu Xingdou, an independent political economist, said Chinese people's love for eating wildlife had deep cultural, economic and political roots.

"While the West values freedom and other human rights, Chinese people view food as their primary need because starving is a big threat and an unforgettable part of the national memory," Hu said.

"While feeding themselves is not a problem to many Chinese nowadays, eating novel food or meat, organs or parts from rare animals or plants has become a measure of identity to some people."

The 2003 Sars outbreak saw a decline in consumption of exotic animals by normally adventurous Chinese diners in the following years. According to a survey released in 2006 by San Francisco-based WildAid and the official China Wildlife Conservation Association, about 70 per cent of 24,000 people surveyed in 16 mainland cities had not eaten wild animals in the previous year, up from 51 per cent in a similar survey in 1999. While numbers fell, it showed 30 per cent of those surveyed were still eating wildlife.

-Additional reporting, South China Morning Post