Two police officers have been stripped of their badges after they were allegedly caught having drunken sex in Manhattan police bathroom, according to a report.

New York Lieutenant Brandi Sanchez, 39, and Sergeant Lambros Gavalas, 46, were discovered by a female sergeant, who believed the pair were having sexual interactions in a bathroom cubicle on Saturday night (local time).

She reported the incident to a lieutenant, who went into the bathroom and told them to get out.

They both refused to leave, and when officers who found the pair returned to the bathroom shortly after, the alleged lovers were still in the stall, the report noted.

The lieutenant once again ordered them to leave, prompting Gavalas to walk out without saying anything.

Once the man left, the female sergeant climbed up onto a toilet next to the cubicle where the act happened and looked over the wall to see Sanchez still naked.

Sanchez, who was found five minutes before the end of her shift, identified herself as a cop before she left the stall, wearing a black coat, burgundy dress and black shoes.

According to the department record, Sanchez was not armed during the alleged incident and was unable to be interviewed at the time because of her compromised mental state.

Sanchez and her alleged sex partner were both placed on modified duty, sources told the New York Post.

New York City Police Department did not deny the allegations but confirmed that an investigation was underway.

The unit where she is assigned offers peer counselling to members of the department experiencing stress on the job.