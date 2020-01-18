By RNZ

Tonga's main island of Tongatapu has been spared the full force of Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The storm was expected to pass directly over Tongatapu overnight with the capital, Nuku'alofa on track to take a direct hit, instead the cyclone just passed to the north of Tongatapu without its high winds and heavy rain.

But the northern Tongan groups of Vava'u and Ha'apai were being hammered by destructive storm force winds and torrential downpours, with gusts estimated at 180km/h yesterday.

Severe Tropical Cyclone #Tino has cleared #Fiji and is passing to the south of #Tonga. It is expected to bring 150-250mm of rain, large seas and winds of 70-85mph over the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/IhBrNDl630 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2020

Paula Ma'u, director of Tonga's National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), told Matangi Tonga online last night that there were no casualties or injuries reported from throughout Tonga from the large cyclone.

"Our Met Office says the face of Tino was to the North where all the wind and rain was, but on the South side it turned a large blind eye on Tongatapu, even though it was so close."

"It is surprising to see the effects of nature," he said.

The 'threat map' issued by Tonga Meteorological Service this morning shows gale warnings at Tino moves on.

Nuku'alofa and Tongatapu, home to most of the Tongan population, along with nearby 'Eua, are still recovering from extensive damage caused by Cyclone Gita only two years ago.

Dozens of evacuation centres were opened in Tonga in preparation for Tino and people were being urged to hunker down as Cyclone Tino moved closer to the Kingdom.

Paula Ma'u said the coastal areas of Tonga have been hit hard by storm surges from Cyclone Tino, which passed over Tonga at high tide.

Nomuka, located between Ha'apai and Tongatapu, was closest to the centre of the storm.

"We will start tomorrow in Tongatapu to conduct a survey exercise covering the coastal areas, and agriculture and the villages. This will also be done by our teams in Ha'apai, Vava'u and the outer islands." he said.

Tonga's National Emergency Management Committee met this morning.

International flights to Tonga were cancelled or delayed on Friday and Saturday Air New Zealand flights from Auckland and Air Fiji flights from Nadi were affected. All local domestic flights were cancelled.

Airlines are rescheduling passengers for Monday.

On Saturday, gale warnings had also been issued for Niue, and in Samoa, authorities there warned of the possibility of landslides and flooding. Strong winds fanned by Cyclone Tino had also brought down power to swathes of the main island Upolu, including the capital, Apia.

