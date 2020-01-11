The Victorian bush-fire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks Victoria was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area on Saturday, Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed.

While bush-fire conditions have eased, Crisp warned there was a "long way to go" before the state's fire season was over.

Milder conditions are forecast for the next week to 10 days, meaning attention can turn to getting the upper hand on the more than 20 fires still burning. Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said relieving exhausted emergency services workers was also a priority.

More than 1.3 million hectares have been razed since November 21, while 286 homes and 400 other buildings have been damaged.

Favourable conditions could allow tourists to return to the NSW South Coast but firefighters are still battling serious blazes in the Snowy Mountains region.

Four fires, including the Adaminaby Complex and Good Good blazes, were at watch- and-act alert levl on Saturday evening amid 127 fires statewide.

A visitor 'leave zone' still remains in the Adaminaby area.

While there's no Total Fire Bans today, there's still areas of High and Very High fire danger. Crews will take advantage of the more favourable conditions to strengthen containment lines and slow the spread of fire. Make sure you take the opportunity to prepare your property too. pic.twitter.com/gx6Lrt2qxk — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 11, 2020

At 12:30am, 123 fires are burning across NSW, with 50 not yet contained. Easing conditions and continuous hard work by firefighters has seen all fires now at the Advice alert level. Remain vigilant if near active fires and know what you'll do if the situation changes. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/dBGNA7Ye5E — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 11, 2020

No homes were lost on Friday despite strong northerlies and a blustery cool change leading some fires to jump lines and several emergency warnings.

But one man was seriously burnt while defending his property near Tumbarumba, southwest of Canberra.

Four firefighters were also injured after they were "overrun by fire" while battling the Adaminaby blaze northwest of Cooma.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said authorities were "incredibly relieved" to have come through the night relatively unscathed.

"I strongly believe one of the reasons we came through it as well as we did was the preparation," she told reporters on Saturday morning.

"There is no doubt in my mind that that level of professionalism and preparedness allowed communities to survive another long and difficult night."

The only NSW fire district with a 'very high' fire danger rating on Sunday will be north western.

Six districts on or west of the Diving Range have 'high' fire danger.

Some 2097 homes, 216 schools and other facilities and 4287 sheds and other outbuildings have been destroyed since July, according to the latest building assessment count issued on Saturday.

That includes 1163 homes, 144 facilities and 2179 outbuildings since New Year's Eve.