An Australian drug dealer has made a pledge to his customers that he would donate 10 per cent of his cocaine earnings to the bushfire relief appeal.

In a text message sent to customers, the dealer encouraged his customers to dig deep and "get in quick" while revealing his family had been impacted by the fires.

The dealer reassured customers it wasn't a joke and said the donations would "mean a lot".

"Cracka pearl batch NEW AMAZING PEARL. THE SMELL OF HEAVEN IS BACK... GET IN QUICK TO TRY THE BEST GOING AROUND #CRACKKKKKAAAAAA.

"We will be donating 10% of all purchases this weekend to the bushfires... as a lot of my family have been affected.. not a joke. Actually being legit thank you all.

"Hopefully you guys can also donate would mean a lot thank you."

In a text message, which has been circulating online, the dealer claimed they would give 10 per cent of all purchases this weekend to those affected by the blazes.

The word pearl is often slang for the drug cocaine.

The dealer's text messages soon went viral online, with many people praising the person's honesty.

"Good to see small business supporting Aussies in need," one person wrote.

"Feels good donating," another joked.

"A modern Robin Hood," one suggested.

It is not expected the dealer will be revealing their identity any time soon.

So far the bush-fire season has taken the lives of 26 people and destroyed almost 2000 homes.

The Insurance Council of Australia said claims worth A$700m had already been filed and the figure was expected to climb significantly.

Numerous celebrities have donated to bushfire appeal, including Elton John who pledged A$1 million, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, Pink, Keith Urban, Ellen DeGeneres, Metallica and more.

Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest also pledged A$70 million to the bushfire relief and recovery mission.