A fresh attack has been launched at Baghdad, with rockets falling near the US embassy in Iraq.

Iraqi military officials have confirmed to AAP that two rockets have fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

At this stage, there are no casualties.

WATCH: Air raid siren wails at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as explosions are heard pic.twitter.com/4uy0wJxrCm — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2020

READ MORE:

• Iran launches missile attacks on US bases including Ain Assad in Iraq

• Iran's nuclear negotiator posts response to Donald Trump after airstrikes

• Commercial airlines reroute flights amid US-Iran tensions

• Iran's embassy calls on NZ to promote peace and security

Advertisement

It follows Iran's strike against multiple US bases in Iraq yesterday as tensions between the White House and Tehran boil over following the assassination of a top Iranian general.