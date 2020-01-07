Live: 'Fierce revenge' - Iran launches missile attack on US bases Ain Assad in Iraq

Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing US troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops over America's killing of top Iranian general Qassam Soleimani.

US officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The air strike at Ain Assad air base came hours after the funeral for Qassem Soleimani, inset. Photos / AP

A statement from the Pentagon in the United States said Iran had launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US and coalition military forces in Iraq.

Advertisement

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad [Ain Assad] and Irbil," said a statement from Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments... as we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect US personnel, partners, and allies in our region," he said.

State TV described it today as Tehran's revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

"The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack against the Ain Assad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province.

The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," The Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the attacks.

Advertisement

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.

Iraq's Joint Military Command said seven rockets had hit the Ain Assad air base. Iranian officials said the attack began at 1.20am, the time that Soleimani was killed by an American drone at the Baghdad airport on Friday.

#BREAKING#Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against #US military and coalition forces in #Iraq. these missiles were launched from Iran & targeted at least two #Iraqi military bases hosting US military & #coalition personnel - #Pentagon — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 8, 2020

State TV said the operation's name was "Martyr Soleimani." It said the Guard's aerospace division that controls Iran's missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.

Hossein Soleimani, the editor in chief of Mashregh, the main Revolutionary Guards news website, said that more than 30 ballistic missiles had been fired at the American base at Ain Assad.

There were also rockets fired at an American base in Erbil, in northern Iraq.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq's western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack. Photo / AP

The attack comes after a stampede broke out after the funeral for Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession, Iranian news reports said.

As the crowds mourned, more angry calls rose from Iran to avenge his death, drastically raising tensions in the Middle East.

READ MORE:

• Live: 'Fierce revenge' - Iran launches missile attack on US bases Ain Assad in Iraq

• Iran's threat to cut US off from oil

• How Iran could retaliate to US attack

• $80m price on Donald Trump's head after Iranian assassination

Iran had promised retaliation of Soleimani's death after he was killed in the US drone strike.

New Zealand Defence Minister Ron Mark this afternoon said he had not been briefed, with news of the attack breaking while he was speaking to reporters.

Minutes earlier, Mark told media while there was concern about growing tension, an early withdrawal of troops was not being considered.



The Government currently has a deadline to pull New Zealand's soldiers, who have been training Iraqi troops at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, out by June this year.

News of the attack came as Ron Mark was speaking to reporters this afternoon. Photo / File

Mark said the focus needed to remain on deescalating the tension in the region.



"We are, as always, very clear about our responsibility to maintain good situational awareness around security," Mark said on Wednesday said.



"We have stringent security measures in place."



-with AP, New York Times