Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

It's been almost six months since disgraced billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell and conspiracy theories about his passing have been rife since.

The medical examiner ruled Epstein, 66, took his own life in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The wealthy financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s, news.com.au reports.

Despite Epstein's autopsy concluding he took his own life in August, harrowing pictures from the night he died, released by the New York City medical examiner's office, are raising questions.

The bunks in Epstein's cell. Photo / 60 Minutes/CBS

Released by the US current affairs program 60 Minutes, at least one forensic investigator claims the pictures only add to the mystery surrounding Epstein's death.

Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein's brother to investigate the death externally, was present during the autopsy.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Dr Baden said there was one important thing missing from the investigation into Epstein's death — a photo showing the exact position he was in when he died.

Dr Baden also said the location of the ligature, made of a ripped-up prison bedsheet, wasn't clear.

Epstein's jail cell. Photo / 60 Minutes/CBS

"At this length of time, (we) still don't have that information," Dr Baden said.

"So if this was called a suicide without all that information, it was a premature judgment."

Epstein's autopsy report, completed by New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr Barbara Sampson, listed a number of injuries.

Among them were contusions on both wrists, an abrasion on his left forearm, and deep muscle haemorrhaging in his left shoulder muscle.

One small injury has left Dr Baden with questions.

Epstein's cell was a mess. Photo / 60 Minutes/CBS

While Dr Baden admitted he had found small bust blood vessels around Epstein's eyes, mouth and face — injuries that are often an indication of strangulation — it was something else that left him wondering.

Autopsy pictures, obtained by 60 Minutes, showed fractures on Epstein's left and right thyroid cartilage, which sits at the front of the neck.

The convicted sex offender also had a fracture on his left hyoid bone, a small bone that sits under the jaw and acts as an anchor for the tongue.

"I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging," Dr Baden told the program. "Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40–50 years, no one had three fractures."

Other forensic pathologists however disagreed with Dr Baden's theory.

Photo from the Epstein autopsy file. Photo / 60 Minutes/CBS

Dr Kristin Roman, the medical examiner who did the autopsy observed by Dr Baden, initially listed Epstein's cause of death as "pending".

Days later, Dr Roman's boss Dr Sampson said she had been given additional evidence and could now rule it a suicide.

Epstein had previously tried to take his own life in jail while awaiting trial for the sex trafficking charges.

There were also a number of nooses made from bedsheets in the jail cell at the time of Epstein's death.

Sources told 60 Minutes that guards had used scissors to cut the sheets off Epstein's neck.

But the noose in the autopsy file showed both ends were folded and uncut.

"It doesn't look like anybody ever took scissors to it," reporter Sharyn Alfonsi said. "So there is some question — is that the right noose?'

Epstein's broken hyoid bone. Photo / CBS/60 Minutes

Despite the questions surrounding Epstein's death, Dr Sampson maintains she and her team are correct.

In October, she told the New York Times she stood "firmly" behind Epstein's cause of death.

"I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death in this case," she said.

"In general, fractures of the hyoid bone and the cartilage can be seen in suicides and homicides."

Dr Baden previously worked as New York City's chief medical examiner but was dismissed by the mayor a year later.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (24/7)

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (24/7)

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.