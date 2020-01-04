Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has said a number of fires have begun converging overnight.

The largest is in the Omeo region near the Alpine National Park.

Three fires joined there overnight to create a 6000 hectare fire, news.com.au reports.

A view of fire damage on January 03, 2020 in Sarsfield, Australia. Photo / AP

The large inferno is now moving toward Cobungra, and could flare up as conditions worsen throughout the day.

Fire Spread Prediction for Saturday 4 January 2020 There are a number of dangerous fires burning in the Shoalhaven,... Posted by NSW Rural Fire Service on Thursday, 2 January 2020

While the conditions were mild this morning, the DELWP Gippsland warned against complacency.

"As the day progresses, and weather heats up – the risk will increase right across the region," the DELWP Gippsland said.

"The risk is still real in this area and the community needs to stay very much aware of conditions and relevant warnings.

EMERGENCY WARNING - BUSHFIRE

This Emergency Warning is being issued for Berringama, Burrowye, Koetong, Lucyvale, Nariel Valley, Shelley and surrounding communities. pic.twitter.com/CWZwxKj1Wi — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 4, 2020

"Further wind and weather changes are expected in the region by mid-afternoon."

The entirety of Kangaroo Island off South Australia is on notice as a massive bushfire continues to rage. Photo / AP

Fires are also ravaging Kangaroo Island, where two people have now been confirmed dead.

South Australia Police confirmed the two deaths at a community meeting on Saturday morning, and police also confirmed it at a press conference around the same time.

The deaths occurred on the Playford Highway.

A forensic team is on its way to the island to investigate and police are in the process of informing the next of kin.

Authorities are not aware of any other people missing on the island.

The Ravine Fire that has burned the western half of Kangaroo Island is now at a watch and act message but is burning out of control.

A bushfire advice message is in place for the eastern side of the island to ensure the public is aware of the uncontrolled bushfire to the west.

NSW begins to heat up ahead as dangerous fire conditions unfold

The Bureau of Meteorology has provided an update on the dangerous weather conditions that are fanning flames in NSW.

Changing winds are expected to pose a danger this afternoon, with southerly gusts peaking in excess of 90km/h.

As of 10.20am this morning temperatures had already reached 34 degrees in western Sydney, 36 degrees at Nowra, and 37 at Nerriga.

Wagga Wagga reported 38 degree temperatures and Griffith was up to 40 degrees.

On the South Coast it was slightly cooler at 27 degrees.

Wind speed is expected to pick up this afternoon.

Authorities have confirmed that a man severely injured in a bushfire in November has died in hospital.

The 59-year-old was sheltering from a blaze inside a water tank on his property in Yarrowitch in the NSW Northern Tablelands region when he was found by a National Parks and Wildlife employee and airlifted to Port Macquarie Hospital.

He was then transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney for treatment of severe burns.

He died there last Sunday, December 29, police announced overnight.

The death toll from NSW bushfires is now at 17.