A NSW family who lost a much-loved father and son to devastating bushfires in Cobargo this week is now grieving the death of a third relative just 30 hours later.

On Tuesday morning, Patrick Salway, 29, and his father Robert, 63, were killed as they battled to save Robert and his wife Janelle's property in the Bega Valley.

But in a heartbreaking blow, another member of the Salway family has confirmed the death of Robert's elderly mother Edna, news.com.au reports.

Dean Hancock, who is married to Patrick Salway's sister Kellie-Anne, took to Facebook this week to confirm the clan was starting the New Year "with the most devastating news of our lives".

"At about 5am on Tuesday morning, Kellie-Anne's father Robert and brother Patrick were hit by a fireball defending Robert and Janelle's beloved Salway Family home," Mr Hancock wrote.

"Tragically, they did not survive. We are all absolutely devastated!!! Broken.."

Tributes are flowing for Robert Salway (left) and his 29-year-old son Patrick. Photo / Supplied

Mr Hancock said surviving family members were "cut off" by road and by communication which made it "very hard" for his wife to grieve properly.

However, he said his wife's siblings' homes located nearby were "reasonably intact", although they had "suffered huge losses on their farms".

But he said the family had "suffered yet another loss with the peaceful passing of Robert's mother Edna" on New Year's Day.

Mrs Salway died within 30 hours of Robert and Patrick's deaths without learning of the tragedy.

Mr Hancock also condemned a fraudulent GoFundMe page that had been set up to raise funds for Patrick's funeral without the family's knowledge.

He said the family were "absolutely gutted" by the "low" act and confirmed it had been reported to police.

He directed Facebook users to another fundraiser set up by a family friend that had already raised close to $15,000 for the family.

Mr Hancock also took the opportunity to pay tribute to his father and brother-in-law.

"Robert and Patrick were two of the most genuine and family-oriented men I have ever met," he wrote.

"I am and always will be honoured to have had Robert as my father-in-law and Patrick as my brother-in-law.

Renee Salway with her husband Patrick. Photo / Supplied

"You will leave a massive, massive hole in the dynamic of, not only this family, but the whole community."

Mr Hancock's post received an outpouring of love and support from friends and strangers who shared messages of condolence.

"This is just devastating. I'm so very sorry for the loss of your beloved family. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. There are no words," one woman wrote, while another posted: "I don't know you but my heart is broken for your family. May these two men rest easy. Tragic circumstances for you all. I'm personally very sad and sorry that you and your family have to grieve at a time that should be happy."

The bodies of Patrick, a young father and dairy technician, and his father Robert were found on the property on Tuesday by Robert's wife.

The men had stayed back to save the family home in Wandella, about 10km northwest of the gutted township of Cobargo.

Patrick's wife Renee, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, also posted a heartbreaking tribute to her young husband on social media shortly after his death.

"I love you now, I love you still, I always have and I always will," Mrs Salway posted on Tuesday night.

"I will see you again Patrick, my best friend. Hope you are up there 'fixing things in the stars tonight'."

So far the total number of bushfire victims this season stands at 20, with 16 deaths recorded in NSW, two in Victoria and two in South Australia.