A fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said.

Police said paper sky lanterns launched nearby to celebrate the arrival of 2020 were probably to blame.

Several witnesses saw cylindrical paper lanterns with little fires inside flying in the night sky shortly after midnight Wednesday near the Krefeld Zoo, Gerd Hoppmann, the city's head of criminal police, told reporters.

The burnt down monkey house can be seen after the fire in the Krefeld Zoo on New Year's Eve. Photo / Getty Images

"People reported seeing those sky lanterns flying at low altitude near the zoo and then it started burning," Hoppmann said. He said investigators also found used lanterns on the ground that hadn't burned entirely.

Advertisement

They were 34cm long, made out of white paper with an opening at the bottom where a small fire would be suspended. The fire heats the air inside, making them fly and shine at night. Police and firefighters received the first emergency calls at 12.38am.

The zoo near the Dutch border said its entire ape house burned down and more than 30 animals — including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys — were killed, as well as fruit bats and birds.

Only two chimpanzees were able to be rescued from the flames by firefighters. They suffered burns but are in stable condition, zoo director Wolfgang Dressen said.

"It's close to a miracle that Bally, a 40-year-old female chimpanzee, and Limbo, a younger male, survived this inferno," Dressen said, adding that many of the zoo's animal handlers were in shock at the devastation.

"We have to seriously work through the mourning process," Dressen said. "This is an unfathomable tragedy."

A 48-year-old silverback gorilla called Massa was among the animals killed in the inferno. Photo / Krefeld Zoo

Mother Miliki takes the new month-old gorilla baby Boboto for a walk at Krefeld Zoo in September this year. Photo / Getty Images

He said many of the dead animals were close to extinction in the wild.

The zoo said the Gorilla Garden, which is near its devastated Ape House, didn't go up in flames and that gorilla Kidogo and six other members of his family are alive.

Firefighters stand in front of a burnt out animal house at the Krefeld Zoo. Photo / AP

Candles, pictures of monkeys, stuffed animals and a sign with the inscription 'Why?' are in front of the main entrance of the Krefeld Zoo. Photo / Getty Images

Hoppmann said some of the partially burned lanterns had handwritten notes on them.

Advertisement

The Krefeld zoo, which opened in 1975, attracts 400,000 visitors each year. It closed after the fire and plans to remain closed Thursday.

- AP