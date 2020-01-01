A Melbourne man who was shot outside his home on New Year's Eve along with his wife, has died in hospital.

Veton Musai, 29, was critically injured in the daylight shooting in Yarraville that claimed the life of his wife Lindita, 25. The couple had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

It comes as the Herald Sun reports the shooter was Lindita's estranged father.

Yarraville shooting victims Lindita and Veton Musai. Photo / Supplied

Police have only confirmed that a 55-year-old man from Altona North, who was known to the couple, was taken to hospital under police guard with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A relative of the couple expressed his heartbreak on Facebook and confirmed the couple was murdered by Lindita's dad, saying "How a father can take his own daughters [sic] life is beyond comprehension."

"Today we lost my beautiful baby cousin Veton Musai and his angel wife Lindita Musai … I can't even begin to explain how I feel," the relative said.

"The only thing keeping us strong is belief in God.

"How a father can take his own daughters [sic] life is beyond comprehension, but the devil truly is among us."

Emergency services were called to the couple's home in Yarraville about 10.30am on New Year's Eve, where they found Mrs Musai shot dead and Mr Musai fighting for his life, both suffering gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

"This guy just jumped out of the bush into my peripheral vision, and then he put a gun to his chin and pulled it," witness Lewis Thorne told Nine News.

Lindita, 25, and Veton, 29, had just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Photo / Supplied

"He got up somehow after that and then about two or three minutes later, he did the same thing again to himself."

It's understood the Musais had just arrived at the Salisbury Street property when they were ambushed.

A gun was later found on public land at the end of Salisbury St, according to the Herald Sun.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the crime scene as shocked family members arrived, consoling each other over the horrific tragedy.

Lindita worked at Colliers International real estate agency, meanwhile Veton was an employee of the National Australia Bank, according to the Herald Sun.