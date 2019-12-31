A Fire and Rescue NSW crew have released footage of the terrifying moment their truck was overrun by flames.
The firefighters, from the Central Coast's Station 509 in Wyoming, were circled by a wall of fire south of Nowra and were trapped inside their vehicle as the fire front passed.
The minute-long clip shows the firetruck encircled by flames within mere seconds as it drives past blowing embers.
The confronting video, which was posted on Twitter last night, has since gone viral, attracting thousands of shares and comments.
Military to help Victorian fire effort
Military personnel are expected to hit the ground in Victoria's east today after fires burned through 400,000 hectares.
Defence force aircraft including Black Hawk helicopters are tipped to land on Wednesday with other aircraft and naval vessels due in the coming days.
The aircraft are expected to help move fire crews, supplies and help with evacuations as needed.
Naval vessels including the HMAS Choules left Sydney bound for the East Gippsland coast on Tuesday evening and training vessel MV Sycamore has also been deployed.