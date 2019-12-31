US President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy in Baghdad and is calling on Iraq to protect the building, as 100 Marines were sent to reinforce the compound.

Trump tweeted that "Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many."

Trump said, "We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire, angered over deadly US air strikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.

A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: "The message was delivered."

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said they were sending additional forces, 100 Marines, to bolster security at the under-siege embassy.

American soldiers inside the embassy fired tear gas, stun grenades and warning shots at hundreds of fighters who broke down the compound gate and set fires within the complex.

Video footage from the scene shows the US military sending in Marines in two Army Aviation UH-60M utility helicopters and two CH-47F Chinook helicopters, which were then used to evacuate the embassy. Another clip shows a US Apache helicopter dropping warning flares above the embassy.

"We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense," Esper said in a statement, according to AP.

"As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so," he added.

There were no reports of casualties, but the unprecedented breach was one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

It followed deadly US air strikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah.

The US military said the air strikes were in retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it had blamed on the militia.

The developments represent a major downturn in Iraq-US relations that could further undermine US influence in the region and also weaken Washington's hand in its maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Iraq has long struggled to balance its ties with the US and Iran, both allies of the Iraqi government. But the government's angry reaction to the US air strikes and its apparent decision not to prevent the protesters from reaching the embassy signalled a sharp deterioration of US-Iraq relations.

Iraqi security forces made no effort to stop the protesters as they marched to the heavily-fortified Green Zone after a funeral held for those killed in the US air strikes, letting them pass through a security checkpoint leading to the area.

Dozens of protesters pushed into the embassy compound after smashing the gate used by cars to enter the embassy.

The protesters, many in militia uniform, stopped in a corridor after about 5 metres, and were only about 200 metres away from the main building.

A militiaman waves an Iraqi flag in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo / AP

Half a dozen US soldiers were seen on the roof of the main building, their guns were pointed at the protesters.

Smoke from the tear gas rose in the area, and at least three of the protesters appeared to have difficulties breathing.

It wasn't immediately known whether the embassy staff had remained inside the main building or were evacuated at some point.

There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy.

The protesters hanged a poster on the wall: "America is an aggressor," and some commanders of militia factions loyal to Iran joined the protesters.

Yassine al-Yasseri, Iraq's interior minister, also appeared outside the embassy at one point and walked around to inspect the scene.

He said that the prime minister had warned the US strikes on the Shiite militiamen would have serious consequences.

"This is one of the implications," Mr al-Yasseri said. "This is a problem and is embarrassing to the government."

He said more security will be deployed to separate the protesters from the embassy, an indication the Iraqi troops would not move in to break up the crowd by force.

Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo / AP

Earlier, the mob shouted "Down, Down USA!" as the crowd tried to push inside the embassy grounds, hurling water and stones over its walls.

They raised yellow militia flags and taunted the embassy's security staff who remained behind the glass windows in the gates' reception area and also sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows.

The graffiti, in red in support of the Kataeb Hezbollah, read: "Closed in the name of the resistance."

Also, hundreds of angry protesters set up tents outside the embassy.

As tempers rose, the mob set fire to three trailers used by security guards along the embassy wall.

No one was immediately reported hurt in the rampage and security staff had withdrawn to inside the embassy earlier, soon after protesters gathered outside.