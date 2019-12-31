Dramatic and heartbreaking before-and-after photos are emerging which show the towns gutted and ripped apart by Australia horror bush fires.

Every year tourists flock to Cobargo, Batemans Bay, Mallacoota and other beach towns searching for a slice of paradise on the Australian coast.

Now those idyllic towns have been transformed into apocalyptic scenes as the nation's devastating bush fires closed in with confirmation of at least two lives lost and other people unaccounted for. Homes have been razed and main streets destroyed.

Dramatic and heartbreaking before-and-after photos are also starting to emerge which reveal the true horror wrought by the blaze.

COBARGO

Cobargo – a village in southeast New South Wales with a population of just 776 people – is one of many Aussie towns affected by the fire crisis.

Robert Selway, 63, and his 29-year-old son Patrick died when they stayed behind to defend their Wandella home, close to Cobargo, from the Badja Forest Rd fire, police said.

Reportedly, Robert's wife found their bodies when she returned to the property this morning.

Photos of Cobargo's main street before and after the fires swept through the town show the extent of the damage, with social media users sharing snaps of the quaint and historic main street that has now been "completely destroyed".

MALLACOOTA

Some of the most dramatic photos of the fires are coming from Mallacoota in Victoria, where the sky turned a dark red earlier today.

Up to 4000 people are trapped on a beach in Mallacoota as bush fires rage through the area.

Mallacoota Wharf before the bushfire disaster. Picture / Travel Victoria. Photo / Supplied

Mallacoota Wharf after the devastating fires began. Twitter/@bluesfestblues Source / Twitter

GENOA

The historic Genoa Bridge across the Genoa River in Victoria was built between 1926 and 1928.

On New Year's Eve, it has been engulfed by flames.

BATEMANS BAY

The popular NSW South Coast area has also been seriously affected by the fires, with pictures shared on social media revealing an eerie, blackened sky as smoke enveloped the communities of Batemans Bay, Merimbula, Corrigans Beach and many other regions.

Homes are now believed to have been lost with tourists and locals alike fleeing to the beach in a bid to avoid the flames.

