One volunteer firefighter has died and two more suffered serious burns after their firetruck rolled near Jingellic, Australia.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said their truck was pushed over when it was hit by "extreme winds" as the crew battled the Green Valley Fire, around 70 kilometres eat of Albury New South Wales.

The Australian reported that the RFS had paid tribute the firefighter, who has not yet been named.

"The service's thoughts are with all the firefighters' families, friends and fellow brigade members," the RFS said.

Advertisement

Another vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter onboard was taken to hospital.

#NSWRFS confirms that a volunteer firefighter has died this evening near Jingellic. A further 2 firefighters have suffered burns.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley Fire, about 70km east of #Albury. It’s believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds. — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 30, 2019

Three RSF volunteers have now lost their lives to the ongoing ferocious fires ravaging the state.

Two firefighters were killed when bushfires ripped through NSW in the week before Christmas.

Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and 36-year-old Andrew O'Dwyer, were killed when their vehicle rolled off a road south-west of Sydney.