Police officers in Western Australia became a family's Christmas angels after saving a baby boy's life on Christmas eve.

The distressed parents ran into the police station in Northbridge, Perth, on December 24, desperate for someone to help them.

They were holding their 8-month-old baby who was was choking on food lodged in his throat, unable to breathe.

Acting Sgt Jason Lee sprang into action and performed essential first aid that saved the boy's life.

CCTV footage released by the police shows Sgt Lee running out into the foyer and grabbing the baby from his father's arms.

He firmly pats the baby on the back several times, dislodging the item that was stuck in his throat, then handing the baby back to his parents.

Western Australia Police posted footage to their Facebook page as a reminder to parents that it is important to learn basic first aid, especially when looking after a child.

After saving the boy's life, Sgt Lee showed the couple how to correctly help a choking infant, showing them how to put the child over the knee and give five firm blows to the back.

"He just ran in (and) assessed it, it was what it was, the baby straight under his arm a pat on the back and the foodstuff came out," Acting Inspector Crook told 9 News.

"It just sort of lifts the place, a situation like that. It is positive, it's a good result, I think everyone would have been all-smiles … police officers like good stories," he added.