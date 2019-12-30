A seven-year-old Perth girl drowned in a river north of the city on Sunday after going missing during a day trip with her family.

Police said they responded to reports of a missing girl at 3.30pm yesterday in Guilderton, about 90 kilometres north of Perth, news.com.au reports.

Local residents searched for the child and found her body floating in Moore River. Her family were visiting the area on a day trip.

Gingin shire president Wayne Fewster told The West Australian he was devastated for the family

"I'm a grandfather of eight little girls myself. I can't imagine the pain the family is going through," he said.

"Our condolences certainly go out to the family. It's an absolute tragedy."

MISSING MAN

Water Police on the Gold Coast in Queensland are continuing the search for a missing man in the Coral Sea after his jet ski was found adrift yesterday.

About 1.35pm, police were alerted to the drifting vessel around 13km east of the Seaway after a boat noticed the craft and no rider in its vicinity.

A short time later, police located a vehicle and trailer linked to the jet ski at a boat ramp at Main Beach.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search to locate a 54-year-old Labrador man who is believed to be the missing rider.

The search resumed at first light today.

"Police have spoken to the man's family and continue to liaise closely with them," Queensland Police said in a statement.

MURRAY RIVER SEARCH

In New South Wales, a search was suspended overnight for a man missing in the Murray River.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was seen swimming across the river at Tocumwal, 80km southeast of Deniliquin, about 4pm on Sunday, when he went under and did not resurface.

Officers from Murray River Police District and local SES volunteers, assisted by Marine Rescue from Moama, have been searching the river and riverbanks for the man without success.

The search was suspended about 9pm and was due to resume today.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA BEACH RESCUE

And a man was in a critical condition after being pulled unconscious from water at Semaphore South in South Australia on Sunday night.

Just after 7.30pm (South Australia time) police and emergency services were called to the beach near the intersection of Bower Road and The Esplanade after a man was pulled unconscious from the water by members of the public.

The 58-year-old man has been rushed to the RAH in a critical condition where he remains.

The incident is not considered suspicious.