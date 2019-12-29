Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.

The shooting was reported about 10am at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the churhc and the other died en route to the hospital.

The service at the West Freeway Church of Christ was being live-streamed at the time of the shooting. Photo / Supplied

A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

The service was being live-streamed at the time of the shooting.

According to WFAA, in the video a person can be seen standing up and pulling out either a rifle or a shotgun and seems to fire twice.

Another person then shoots back. While this is happening, people ducked under church pews while others rushed towards the shooter with handguns.

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

White Settlement police have not responded to an AP request for comment. In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot.

White Settlement is about 12km west of Fort Worth.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet Sunday that his office would assist in any way necessary.

"Please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene," Paxton said.

