He's arguably the most infamous prolific tweeter the world has ever seen.

So it comes as little surprise that several of US President Donald Trump's 46,800 posts have come back to bite him.

Since joining the social media site in March 2009, Trump has used it to comment on everything from his disappointment in the Academy Awards to his disdain for Democratic politicians and the media.

The prospect of Mr Trump being impeached – which could lead to his removal as President – has dogged him ever since his inauguration.

Mr Trump actually asked in 2014 whether it was possible to impeach a president.

It remains to be seen whether that tweet will revisit him down the line.

Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

The Trump administration has been rocked by several high-profile departures — including his first chief of staff Reince Priebus, followed by his second, John Kelly — since Trump took office in January 2017. Trump is now on to his third chief of staff in less than three years in office, prompting critics to drudge up this tweet:

3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President: Part of the reason why @BarackObama can't manage to pass his agenda. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2012

Trump also seemingly bowed to the Saudi King – after criticising Mr Obama for doing it five years earlier.

.@BarackObama bowed to the Saudi King in public--yet the Dems are questioning @MittRomney's diplomatic skills. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2012

And here it is: the long-awaited GIF of Trump voluntarily curtseying to King Salman in #SaudiArabia. pic.twitter.com/iK73bto4WF — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) May 20, 2017

Then-president Barack Obama had just made a deal to return Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl to the US in exchange for the release of five Afghan terror suspects detained at the US prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

This tweet went viral during Mr Trump's first week in the Oval Office, and many times since, including when he fired Michael Flynn for misleading the vice president.

In a series of tweets, Trump controversially weighed in on a scandal involving the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, saying she only had herself to blame for paparazzi photographs taken of her sunbaking topless in September 2012.

The tweets re-emerged this year when Trump travelled to the United Kingdom for an official visit, meeting with several members of the royal family, including the Queen.

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

According to NBC News, Trump has visited golf clubs on 237 of 1054 days since he took office on January 20, 2017 — at least 23.2 per cent of the days of his presidency.

That's despite having criticised Obama for golfing too much while he was in office, even promising at one point to give him free membership to his golf course for life if he would resign:

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

"@gretawire: PresObama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf ...go figure" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2013

Trump held a fundraiser and rally in November last year, just hours after Hurricane Michael hit Florida as a Category 4 system and caused massive destruction.

"I cannot disappoint the thousands of people that are there ― and the thousands that are going," the president tweeted prior to the event.

However, in 2012, Trump slammed then president Obama for campaigning two weeks after Hurricane Sandy: