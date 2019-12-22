Members of a controversial church accused of exploiting young people are now facing claims of child rape and the sexual abuse of teenage girls.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that police are examining a dossier of a dozen allegations compiled by Labour MP Steve Reed, who has been contacted by alleged victims of SPAC Nation preachers.

"There is one allegation of potential rape against an underage girl," Mr Reed said. "There are also allegations that SPAC Nation pastors are regularly sleeping with girls who, in some cases, are under 16."

Church head: 'Bling-loving' and Gucci-clad Tobi Adegboyega. Photo / Facebook

The MP for Croydon North added that the alleged incidents are said to have happened in some of the 15 so-called 'trap houses' – safe houses for former gang members – run by the church across London.

Pastors are also facing claims from dozens of ex-worshippers who allege they were forced to take out bank loans and hand over thousands of pounds to fund the church's lavish spending.

The preachers are known for wearing designer clothes and driving expensive cars including Rolls-Royces and Lamborghinis. SPAC Nation has even been nicknamed 'The Church of Bling' due to the conspicuous nature of its leaders' wealth.

SPAC Nation was initially praised for helping gang members to turn their backs on violent crime. However, more recently it has been accused of acting like a cult.

The church is run by Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega (pictured). Photo / Facebook

Mr Reed said: "I've had a woman, who was 16 at the time, telling me it was common in a trap house for older pastors to sleep with women. In her words, 'Everyone was having sex with everyone else.' It is not what you would associate with a church."

The MP, who handed his dossier to police last month, claimed to have seen "overwhelming evidence that there is criminal exploitation of young people through pressuring them to take out fraudulent loans, and setting up fake businesses to access business loans fraudulently".

Scotland Yard confirmed the force was 'aware of allegations that pertain to potential fraud and other offences relating to the activities of individuals associated with SPAC Nation'. A spokesman added: "Officers are reviewing the allegations to identify if any criminal offences have been committed. Once this is complete, a decision will be made as to whether a criminal investigation is launched. There have been no arrests."

SPAC Nation is run by Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega, 39, who came to Britain in 2005 and until recently lived in a £2.5 million house in Surrey. There is no suggestion Mr Adegboyega, who attended this year's Tory Party conference, has been involved in, or is aware of, any wrongdoing.

The church welcomes about 1,000 worshippers to services in hotel conference suites, where pastors perform 'drill' rap music and preach a 'prosperity gospel' that states God rewards people with material wealth. It has previously denied allegations of fraud and did not respond to a request for comment about the new allegations.