A man has been arrested on suspicion of a double murder after two women have been found dead in a quiet suburban street in Sussex village, Sussex Police have confirmed.

"Someone that I know heard shouting and swearing and heard 'I'm going to kill you," a horrified neighbour said.

"There was a domestic dispute or argument that was going on. There was shouting and threats made and the police were called."

"It seems he has killed two people and severely stabbed a third person. I don't know whether they are related to him but it is just terrible."

Another eyewitness said the attacker went "berserk" as he carried out the murder in broad daylight.

"This is a terrible scene - and so near Christmas. Those poor people, they must have been terrified in the moments before they died," the witness added.

Initial reports suggested that a knife was used in the double murder but Sussex Police quickly shut down those claims.

"In response to media speculation, I wish to make it absolutely clear that this is not a knife crime," Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Sussex and Surrey major crime team told the Daily Mail.

Geldart added that his thoughts were with the friends and family of the two women who have lost their lives.