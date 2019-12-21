Three more people have been killed in protests against a new Indian citizenship law, bringing the nationwide toll of the unrest to 17.

Three people have died during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17.

Police say the toll in the state of Utta Pradesh stands at nine, when officers clashed with thousands of protesters who took to the streets in several parts of the country to oppose the new law, which they say discriminates against Muslims.

"The number of fatalities may increase," said local chief O.P. Singh. He did not give further details on the latest deaths.

Advertisement

The ongoing backlash against the law marks the strongest show of dissent against the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he was first elected in 2014.

The law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It does not apply to Muslims.

Critics have slammed the law as a violation of India's secular constitution and have called it the latest effort by the Modi government to marginalise the country's 200 million Muslims. Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian gesture.

Six people were killed during clashes in Uttar Pradesh, and police said that over 600 in the state had been taken into custody since then as part of "preventive action."

Police have imposed a British colonial-era law banning the assembly of more than four people in some parts of the state.

India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking broadcasters across the country to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence.

The ministry asked for "strict compliance".

Advertisement

In the northeastern border state of Assam, where internet services were restored after a 10-day blockade, hundreds of women staged a sit-in against the law in Gauhati, the state capital.

"Our peaceful protests will continue till this illegal and unconstitutional citizenship law amendment is scrapped," said Samujjal Bhattacharya, the leader of the All Assam Students Union, which organised the rally.

He rejected an offer for dialogue by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, saying talks cannot take place when the "government was hoping to strike some compromise".

In New Delhi on Saturday, police charged more than a dozen people with rioting in connection with violence during a protest in the capital's Daryaganj area.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, meanwhile, criticised the law.

At a news conference following the conclusion of an Islamic summit in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir said India is a secular state and the religions of people should not prevent them from attaining citizenship.