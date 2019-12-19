A US domestic violence shelter has shared a child's heartbreaking letter to Santa after fleeing his abusive father.

A few weeks ago, the 7-year-old's letter was found by his mother in his backpack.

In the letter, shared by SafeHaven of Tarrant County, Blake explained that he and his mum had to leave their home because "Dad was mad" — and that he wished for a new one.

The letter read:

"Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don't have to be scared. I'm still nervous. I don't want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don't have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?

Love,

Blake"

Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack a few weeks... Posted by SafeHaven of Tarrant County on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

The letter went viral, prompting many around the word to donate money and gifts.

"Thanks to your donations through Santa's Sack, Blake is getting exactly what he asked for from Santa," SafeHaven wrote.

"But with 117 women and children needing shelter this holiday season, we need your help to make sure they have a safe place to stay throughout December."

They added that for those concerned, that they can assure that Blake and his mum's safety has not been compromised by the letter being shared.

"Victim safety has been our priority for over 40 years, and we would never compromise that through a social media post or otherwise."