An 84-year-old was savagely beaten while trying to stop a man stealing his dog.

The incident happened in Melbourne, Australia, outside a shopping mall.

Sydney Ellis left his dog, 11-year-old Boyo, tied up outside the mall on Tuesday morning.

He spotted a man trying to take his dog and, when he approached him, was viciously beaten up.

The 84-year-old grandfather was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

He told Nine News he thought he was "going to die" during the attack.

The dog owner is the full-time carer for his wife, who has Alzheimer's, and was out walking his dog when he decided to go into the mall to pick up some bread.

Every day, Ellis takes three 10-minute walks, to a total of 30 minutes away from his wife.

His daughter Lydia Anne told local media the man has been left "traumatised" after the assault.

He was repeatedly beaten in the face, neck and head.

Boyo vomited during the assault, out of fear.

The suspect attempted to run off with Boyo but onlookers chased him down and successfully retrieved the dog.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, Victoria Police said.

He has been charged with robbery, intentionally causing injury and possessing a controlled weapon.

The 84-year-old is expected to recover in time for his 60th wedding anniversary in a couple of weeks.