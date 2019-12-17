A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail and three years of probation, despite his extensive cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and other investigations.

Neither prosecutors nor attorneys for Gates requested any prison time because of his cooperation.

Rick Gates, who was charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to charges relating to lucrative political consulting work he did in Ukraine.

Former Deputy Trump campaign aide Rick Gates arrives at federal court in Washington for sentencing. AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana

The Justice Department said Gates provided "extraordinary assistance" in multiple investigations and prosecutors did not oppose his request for probation.

The decision remained to the judge who passed sentence on Gates on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson commended Gates for his cooperation, describing it as an "important public service" that went to the heart of the central question that Mueller and his team sought to answer — whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election.

"Gates' information alone warranted — indeed, demanded — further investigation from the standpoint of our national security, the integrity of our elections and the enforcement of our criminal laws," Jackson said.

But she also scolded him for years of financial crimes and deception that continued even after he had agreed to plead guilty and cooperate. She said it was "hard to overstate the number of lies" and the amount of fraud involved in the case.

"All of it," the judge said, "has to factor into the sentence."

Gates is one of a half-dozen associates of President Donald Trump charged in Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. All six have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty at trial. The three who have already been sentenced have all received prison time. Two others, former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump confidant Roger Stone, are awaiting sentencing.

Gates was among the first defendants charged in Mueller's investigation. An indictment accused him and Paul Manafort, his onetime mentor and the chairman of the 2016 Trump campaign, of failing to disclose the work they did for then-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych and of hiding their proceeds from US tax authorities to fund lavish lifestyles and pay for personal expenses.

Gates pleaded guilty to charges of false statements and conspiracy against the United States, and he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.He has met with prosecutors more than 50 times, testified in three criminal trials — including the cases against Manafort and Stone — and admitted crimes that the government didn't already know about, according to a Justice Department court filing last week.

"Gates' cooperation has been steadfast despite the fact that the government has asked for his assistance in high profile matters, against powerful individuals, in the midst of a particularly turbulent environment," prosecutors wrote. "Gates received pressure not to cooperate with the government, including assurances of monetary assistance."