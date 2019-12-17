A beachgoer made a horrific discovery this afternoon after finding human remains on an Australian beach this afternoon.

Police were called to North Beach at Mylestom, south of Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, just after 2pm following reports a member of the public had found a human leg on the beach.

Officers arrived shortly after and commenced inquiries.

According to Nine, the remains appeared to be two intact leg bones with a diver's bootie attached.

It is understood no other remains have been found.

Police reportedly said the remains may have been the result of a fatal shark attack.

The bones have been removed from the beach and will be forensically examined.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

More to come.