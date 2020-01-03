The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This afternoon we look at the man behind Disney, Janet Jackson opens up about life in the famous Jackson family, road tripping through France, a YouTube career after prison and Greta Thunberg.

The slow-burning success of Disney's Bob Iger

Hollywood's nicest CEO opens up about the great family dramas of Hollywood — and why he, too, is disturbed by Twitter.

Bob Iger talks to Maureen Dowd of The New York Times.

Bob Iger, Mickey Mouse at the Mickey's 90th Spectacular at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo / AP

Janet Jackson on Michael's legacy

In a rare interview, the queen of pop talks about becoming a mum at 50, growing up the youngest Jackson and how music is her therapy.

Janet Jackson sits down with Matt Rudd of The Times.

Janet Jackson has opened up about Michael's legacy, motherhood and life in the famous family. Photo / Getty Images

Shake, rattle, rolling through France in a classic car

The Citroën 2CV seemed like the perfect car for a road trip through the Cévennes region. And in its own slow, cranky way, it was.

David McAninch of The New York Times on seeing the mountains of France through a classic windshield.

Up and over: The old CV2 is up to the hill climb. Photo / Gabrielle Voinot, The New York Times

Life after prison, on YouTube

Christina Randall wanted to become a social worker once she got out of jail. She didn't expect to reach so many people.

Amelia Tait of The New York Times looks at the former prisoners building an audience on YouTube.

Christina Randall, 35, makes YouTube videos about life in prison and the challenges of re-entry. She sees her channel as a platform for education and reform. Photo / Eve Edelheit, The New York Times

Becoming Greta: 'Invisible girl' to global climate activist

"It's sometimes annoying when people say, 'Oh you children, you young people are the hope. You will save the world'" Greta Thunberg said. "I think it would be helpful if you could help us just a little bit."

The New York Times looks at the unlikely, though not entirely accidental activist.

