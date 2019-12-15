An unnamed German newspaper covering the Whakaari/White Island eruption incorrectly pinpointed where New Zealand is on the map.
The photo of the map was shared on the New Zealand Reddit Forum which sparked much disappointment.
On the world map provided in the newspaper, New Zealand is seen in its correct location but the pinpoint locates elsewhere.
The map suggests Gisborne and Hamilton are among the main cities whereas Auckland is left out.
One Reddit uses commended the newspaper saying: "They also agree with the rest of NZ, Auckland doesn't exist."
Another replied: "Hamilton getting the worldwide recognition it deserves!"
Other users were grateful that New Zealand was even included in the newspaper referencing other world maps that have failed to do so.
The United Nation's logo and a water feature at Universal Studios theme park are two good examples of maps that have left out Aotearoa.