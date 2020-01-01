The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

Happy New Year. Still suffering from last night's party? Read about the new generation turning away from alcohol. Plus, the secretive billionaire buying the Cayman Islands, why we struggle to lose weight from exercise, the strange case of the death at a Caribbean resort and should we keep travelling?

Anonymous no more: A new generation toasting to sobriety

No longer do you have to feel left out or uncool for being sober. You maybe don't even have to completely stop drinking alcoholic beverages?

Alex Williams of The New York Times looks at how everyone's sober now. Even if … they drink a little?

Seedlip's distilled non-alcoholic spirits are perfect for those wanting to avoid alcohol. Photo / Supplied

Why is a secretive billionaire buying up the Cayman Islands?

The heir to a foam-cup fortune is believed to own more land than anyone on the storied tax haven of Grand Cayman, just as rising seas threaten to engulf it.

So who is the man widely believed to be the biggest private landholder on the archipelago?

Katy Lederer of The New York Times heads to Grand Cayman to find out.

Kenneth Dart is believed to be the biggest private landholder on the archipelago. Photo / Carter Johnston, The New York Times

Why so many of us don't lose weight when we exercise

Most of us eat more when we exercise, and though it may be just a few extra bites a day, the result is weight gain.

The New York Times looks at a new study that tracked how much people ate and moved after starting to exercise.

A study that tracked how much people ate and moved after starting to exercise found that many of the people failed to lose or even gained weight while exercising. Photo / Jeenah Moon, New York Times

The Caribbean resort, the investment banker and the dead handyman

A violent death at the Malliouhana resort has rattled its tranquil rhythms and brought unwanted scrutiny, specifically to the door marked 49 and the bathroom within.

The New York Times looks at what happened in Room 49 on that April afternoon.

The Malliouhana resort hotel, where a maintenance employee died after a vicious brawl with a guest, in Anguilla. Photo / Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo, The New York Times

If seeing the world helps ruin it, should we stay home?

The glaciers are melting, the coral reefs are dying, Miami Beach is slowly going under.

Quick, says a voice in your head, go see them before they disappear. You are evil, says another voice. For you are hastening their destruction.

The New York Times looks at if that one holiday is really hurting anyone or anything.