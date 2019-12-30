The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This morning we look at the return of the Spice Girls, the 100 best CEOs in the world, cigar smoking world championships, travelling with friends and morning exercise.

The rise of the Spice Girls generation

Members of the Spice Girls generation are the only people in history to have both grown up with the internet and retained childhood memories that predated it.

Born primarily in the mid-to-late 1980s, they are human bridges between two eras.

The New York Times looks at how now that their fans are old enough to take over the world, the Spice Girls are back.

A T-shirt for sale outside the Spice Girls' latest reunion tour at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo / Alexander Coggin, The New York Times

The 100 Best CEOs in the World, for 2019

Harvard Business Review published its annual list of the top 100 CEOs globally.

The rankings are based on financial performance as well as environmental, social, and governance measures.

See the full list here.

Robert Iger, Marc Benioff, Lisa Su and Shantanu Narayen were all named in the best-performing CEOS in the world for 2019. Photo / AP

At Cigar Smoking Worlds, the best always finish last

The Cigar Smoking World Championship starts, naturally, with a ceremonial first cigar cut.

"The best smokers in the world are here tonight," said a cigar lounge owner in Split, Croatia, where the event was held. "Let's see what they can do."

The New York Times checks out what happens at the Cigar Smoking World Championships.

Competitors, sponsors and other and other attendees smoke cigars during the night before the 10th Cigar Smoking World Championship in Split, Croatia. Photo / Pete Kiehart, The New York Times

Morning exercise may offer the most weight loss benefits

Why do some people shed considerable weight with exercise and others almost none?

The New York Times looks at a new study which shows how people exercising in the morning have better results than those later in the day.

People who exercise in the morning seem to lose more weight than people completing the same workouts later in the day, according to a new study. Photo / Jeenah Moon, The New York Times

Group Travel: Tips for planning and staying friends

Tips, tricks and tools to help in planning your next group getaway, allowing for everyone to focus on the fun, not the logistics.

The New York Times reports.