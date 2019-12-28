The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This morning we look at a murder that rocked a small village, how to use your phone less, eating your way around the world, conference room air and airline food.

Three people lived in this village, until two were murdered

Thirty years ago, 200 people lived in the Moldovan village of Dobrusa. But most have since left or died. After a twin killing in February, there's only one survivor still standing.

The New York Times meets Grisa Muntean, the last survivor of Dobrusa.

Grisa Muntean, in his home, says "the loneliness kills you". Photo / New York Times

If you want to use your phone less, first figure out why

We live in a busy world. We use our smartphones to answer emails, calls, and instant messages at all times of the day.

It raises the question, are we in control of our devices or are we controlled by them?

The Harvard Business Review looks at ways to change these addictive habits.

Do people really want to change addictive habits of smartphones? Photo / 123RF

What it's really like to eat your way around the globe

Some people claim to have eaten their way around the globe. Besha Rodell actually did it.

A food critic went on a whirlwind tour for two magazines. Here's what happened.

Petit fours in Hong Kong. Besha Rodell visited six continents during a four-month project. Photo / Besha Rodell via The New York Times

Is conference room air making you dumber?

You're holed up with colleagues in a meeting room for two hours. Then, as you emerge, you realise it was much, much warmer and stuffier in there than in the rest of the office.

A small body of evidence suggests that when it comes to decision making, indoor air may matter more than we have realised.

Veronique Greenwood of The New York Times reports.

Can you trust the decisions made in small rooms? Photo / Getty Images

Airline food waste is a problem. Can banana leaves be part of the solution?

From disposable headphones and plastic cutlery to food scraps and toilet waste, the average airline passenger leaves behind about 1.5kg of garbage.

The New York Times looks at the British design firm that has ideas to bring down that number.