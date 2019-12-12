The UK is heading to the polls for the country's third general election in five years.

Polling stations opened across 650 constituencies in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. They will remain open until 10pm GMT (11am Friday morning, New Zealand time).

READ MORE:

• Corazon Miller: Why I get to vote in the UK elections as it careens towards Brexit

• Brexit ballot: UK lawmakers back December 12 election

• Premium - Editorial: British election - Will it be bye bye Boris, or bring on Brexit?

• UK's Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election to break Brexit impasse

Counting will begin as soon as polls close, with an exit poll to be published shortly afterwards that is set to provide the clearest indication of results. A final result should become clear by the early hours of Friday morning, UK time (early Friday afternoon AEDT).

Advertisement

UK elections traditionally take place every five years, however MPs voted for a snap poll in October in a bid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase his majority and end the paralysis in parliament over Brexit.

More than three years after Brits voted to leave the European Union, politicians remain mired in bitter infighting over the terms of the UK's exit. Here's the latest news from polling day in the UK.

Long queues at polling stations have been a theme of the day with plenty of students turning out to vote despite the cold and drizzly UK weather.

Student turnout had been a source of contention when the December 12 election day was named, with some saying the late date could lead to reduced turnout if students had travelled home for the holidays.

Elsewhere, large queues were spotted at polling booths in London amid claims of a "youthquake".

Today is the UK general election. So how are the UK likely to vote?



Find out in the FT’s poll of polls here 👇https://t.co/5kltCoLvrh pic.twitter.com/eBZMI8rg8V — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 12, 2019

Earlier, a man dressed as a bright red Elmos muscled his way into a picture with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after he cast his vote in North London on Thursday morning.

The video shows the man racing to appear in the background of the picture and taking his costume head off and placing it on a security guard's head.

Elmo v Jeremy Corbyn’s security is the video we all need on polling day 😂#GeneralElection2019 #GE2109 pic.twitter.com/G1tDpMpi6I — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 12, 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also urged Brits to "vote for the planet" at this election.

Advertisement

The 16-year-old, who became the face of the youth climate movement this year, was named Time magazine's Person of the Year 2019 on Wednesday for "sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have" and for "showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads", the magazine said.

Every election is a climate election. Vote for your children. Vote for the planet. Vote for future generations. Vote for humanity. #GE2019 #UKElection — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2019

The UK uses a 'First Past The Post' voting system, where voters are simply asked to choose one candidate listed on their ballot paper. The candidate with the most votes then wins and becomes an MP.

For this reason, commentators frequently uses the words "tactical voting" a lot.

It's when voters choose not to vote for the party/candidate they like, but instead for the party/candidate who has the highest chance of stopping another from winning.