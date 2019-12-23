The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This afternoon we look at bogus Facebook accounts, the woman making millions eating for YouTube, the baby in a bag, Indigenous Australians facing climate change and Jennifer Aniston on ageing.

Facebook's fake numbers problem

Facebook has 2.5 billion monthly active users but almost 400 million of the accounts are bogus.

That is a problem for a company that trumpets user growth — considered a barometer of health by investors — while receiving criticism for failing to prevent the spread of false information by third parties

Elaine Moore and Hannah Murphy of the Financial Times look at how the proliferation of phoney identities has reached a record high.

Mark Zuckerberg has always said the company he founded is a platform for authenticity. Photo / AP

Meet the woman who made millions eating giant crabs for YouTube

Bethany Gaskin is an American mukbang star. Eating giant crab legs for YouTube has made her a millionaire, she says.

Hundreds of thousands of people tune in each week to watch her binge-eat shellfish.

Jasmine Barmore of The New York Times looks at how Gaskin has capitalised on the popularity of this food-video genre.

On her two YouTube channels, Bethany Gaskin chats up her audience while downing huge meals, often seafood, like king crab. Photo / Maddie McGarvey, The New York Times

She was left in a bag as a newborn. DNA testing helped her understand why

After being abandoned in the foyer of a Brooklyn building by her mother in 1996, a young woman used genetic testing to gain a poignant introduction.

Corey Kilgannon of The New York Times reports.

Eleni Liff, who was abandoned as a newborn by her mother in the foyer of this building and was reunited 22 years later with her biological father, Keith Cruz. Photo / James Estrin, The New York Times

Their islands are being eroded. So are their human rights, they say

A group of Indigenous Australians from low-lying islands in the Torres Strait argue that Australia, by failing to act on climate change, has violated their fundamental right to maintain their culture.

Livia Albeck-Ripka of The New York Times reports.

Indigenous Australians in the Torres Strait argue that Australia, by failing to act on climate change, has violated their fundamental right to maintain their culture. Photo / Matthew Abbott, NYT

Jennifer Aniston: My acting career is 'just about to really bloom'

Fifteen years after Friends, she's returned to TV in Apple's The Morning Show as a news anchor dealing with ageism, sexism and her co-host's misconduct.

Jennifer Aniston sits down with Jessica Bennett of The New York Times to talk about this next chapter in her life.