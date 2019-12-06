A Christian religious figure resembling one of the Three Wise Men from the Nativity story has been intercepted by police in Mexico, packed with methamphetamine.

After sniffer dogs detected the illegal drugs, police officers reportedly seized two religious figurines filled with methamphetamine, otherwise known as crystal meth, as well as a box with 18 packets of cannabis near the international airport of the country's capital Mexico City.

In a press statement, local police said that sniffer dogs detected two wooden boxes that contained the figurines which weighed 31 and 18 kg respectively and were filled with crystal meth.

Images show one of the statues that was, according to a press statement from prosecutors, "a bearded Catholic saint wearing a coloured tunic and a crown", resembling one of the Three Kings from the Nativity Story, while reports did not mention what the other religious figurine was.

The local authorities also seized a wooden container with 18 packets of cannabis that weighed 15 kg, according to reports.

Local authorities also seized a wooden container with 18 packets of cannabis. Photo / CEN/Australscope

The illegal substances were first detected by specially trained sniffer dogs.

The police did not mention where the items came from or where they were being sent to

and it is not known whether anyone has been arrested.

The police investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if they are looking for a third religious statue.