President Trump has a history of falling out with his friends. President Emmanuel Macron of France is the latest.

Their bromance once made headlines. But on Tuesday, it was clear that the days of President

Macron: Dinner at the Eiffel Tower, then a scolding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Bolsonaro: Praise, then tariffs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trudeau: A fallout over trade

Abe: A courtship through golf but few tangible results