A teenager who died on the Gold Coast after falling from a high-rise hotel balcony has been identified as Charlie Scott.

The 18-year-old, from Montmorency, northeast of Melbourne, had been celebrating Schoolies when he fell from the Hilton Hotel tower about 2.30am yesterday morning.

A crime scene was established by Queensland Police however investigators said they were not treating his death as suspicious, reports News.com.au.

Police confirmed Mr Scott's family had been notified of his death.

The Herald Sun reports Mr Scott posted on his Snapchat story about 2am, half an hour before he fell, which simply said: "goodbye".

Tributes are flooding social media for the 18-year-old, with friends from his high school Parade College in Melbourne describing him as the "best bloke".

"RIP Charlie Scott. One of the best blokes you will ever meet. Kind, hardworking, always smiling. You will be missed brother," one friend wrote.

Another friend said he was "such a sweet, kind-hearted guy, taken away way too soon, you will be dearly missed".

"Rest in peace bro you will be missed. Fly high brother," a third said.

Another Schoolies teen named Taylah Tysoe organised a minute's silence on Cavill Ave last night — where the Hilton is located.

The 18-year-old tragically died this morning. Photo / Facebook

More than 100 people clicked attending on the Facebook event, which was held at 8pm.

"I am so traumatised by what has taken place and I'm sure most of you are too," she wrote.

"I feel as though it's super necessary to give our condolences to this young boy and by doing so, we could all take a minute of silence tonight in Cavill Ave at 8pm under the Surfers Paradise sign to celebrate this boy's life, and respect those close to him."

In the hours after Mr Scott's death, other Schoolies took to social media to question what happened.

Some said they had heard rumours of a shooting — due to the heavy police presence — but the thousands of revellers started to pay tribute after hearing of his death.

"Sending my love and prayers to the family and friends who have lost someone so special to them. May he fly high and Rest In Peace," one teen wrote on Facebook.

"My inbox is always open to anyone who needs to have a chat, please remember that you are never alone."

"Much love to the family and friends of the boy it past away early this morning," another added.

Bunches of flowers have been left near where Mr Scott died — which is also the location of "Schoolies Central", a place thousands of school-leavers head to every day to get information on upcoming parties and events.

One bunch of flowers has a tribute note attached to it, which reads, "Rest easy brother, lots of love".

A guest at the hotel told news.com.au it had been difficult to go in and out of the hotel this morning as police investigated his death.

Earlier, horrified onlookers reportedly saw Mr Scott fall from the balcony into the food court below.

One eyewitness told the Daily Mail he heard a "really loud bang" then screams.

"I was a street away waiting for a taxi and heard a really loud bang," Johnson Muir told the publication.

"I thought somebody had just thrown something off the balcony but then I heard the screams.

"By the time I walked around the corner police were already on the scene and holding the kids back.

Mr Scott is being remembered as a "kind, hardworking" man. Photo / Facebook

"One girl was bawling her eyes out screaming 'I could've helped him and now he's dead, he's dead'."

Queensland Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene but their services were not required.

Counsellors are on hand for the hundreds of Schoolies staying at the Hilton, which is one of the most popular places to stay on the Gold Coast for the high school graduates.

In a statement, Hilton confirmed Mr Scott had been staying at the hotel.

"It is with deep regret that we confirm a guest at the private residences located at Hilton Surfers Paradise has passed away," a hotel spokesman said.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time."

Social media is littered with pictures of teenagers posing on balconies at the Hilton with the Gold Coast's iconic Surfers Paradise beach stretched out behind them.

Mr Scott's death is the latest in a tragically long line of balcony fatalities.

Last year, Sydney teen Hamish Bidgood fell to his death from a different Surfers Paradise hotel balcony after inhaling "nangs" — nitrous oxide gas.

And another teenager, Isabelle Colman, died after falling from a balcony during Schoolies celebrations at Surfers Paradise in 2012. The former Mt St Michael's College student fell to her death from the Chevron Renaissance complex.

Speaking to The Gold Coast Bulletin last week, Gold Coast Safer Schoolies chairman Mark Reaburn said it was difficult for hotels to lock balconies.

"You can't lock balconies," he said.

"Schoolies are entitled to book. That's really a matter for the Department of Fair Trading, and they've made it clear you can't treat schoolies any differently from other members of the public.

"Schoolies isn't a compulsory response. The kids don't have to come and the parents don't have to make the kids come.

"If the kids come, we're here to respond to them being here."

