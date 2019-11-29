Warning: Distressing content.

Women in the UK have shared their terrifying accounts involving unwanted violence during consensual sex in the wake of "rough" sex being used as a defence in murder trials.

Around 2,000 women aged 18 to 39 were questioned for a BBC Radio 5 Live-commissioned investigation, which asked whether they had ever experienced unwelcome acts of aggression during sex.

They found more than a third of UK women under the age of 40 have experienced unwanted slapping, choking, gagging or spitting during consensual sex.

Advertisement

20% of those women revealed they had been left upset or frightened after the unwanted act.

The research also suggested that of those who had experienced slapping, choking, gagging or spitting during consensual sex, 42% felt pressured, coerced or forced into it.

The data comes after cases, such as the British backpacker Grace Millane's murder trial, where courts have heard defences of "rough sex."

During the BBC radio broadcast, hosted by Emma Barnett, Anna, 23 shared that she experienced unwanted acts of violence three separate times with three different men.

The university graduate said it started with hair pulling and slapping — but things escalate when he tried to choke her.

"I was shocked," she said, "I felt extremely uncomfortable and intimidated. If someone slapped or choked you on the street, it would be assault".

Anna didn't realise how common this was until she spoke about the incident with her friends.

She said from then on, most of the guys she was with tried at least one and sometimes several of the unwanted violent acts on her during consensual sex.

Advertisement

One man tried to choke her during sex without consent or warning, she added.

On another occasion, Anna said her partner at the time handled her so aggressively while they had sex that she was left with bruises and in pain for a few days.

"I know some women will say they like this. What is problematic is when men assume that every woman wants this."

Anna believes sex has become male-centric and so "pornified" that there are no benefits for women.

She added that she feels violence during sex has become normalised and that men watching porn just assume that woman want it too, but they don't ask.

A woman in her 30's, Emma, described the time she was victim of unwanted violence during a one-night-stand after she just came out of a long-term relationship.

"We ended up in bed and during sex - without warning - he started choking me. I was really shocked and felt terrified. I didn't say anything at the time because at the back of my head, I felt vulnerable, like this man could overpower me."

Emma also believes that pornography plays a major influence as she felt like he was reenacting something watched online.

The Centre for Women's Justice told the BBC the figures showed the "growing pressure on young women to consent to violent, dangerous and demeaning acts" and blames the easy accessibility of extreme pornography.

Campaigner Fiona McKenzie, founder of the group We Can't Consent to This, described the survey findings as "especially frightening".

"I regularly hear from women who had been choked, slapped, spat on, verbally abused and punched by men they were having otherwise consensual sex with. In many cases women weren't initially able to recognise this as the traumatic assault it is."

McKenzie said she set up the campaign after she noticed a rise in the number of cases where women had been killed during a "sex game gone wrong" - and where consent was used as a defence or mitigation.

Steven Pope, a psychotherapist specialising in sex and relationship, told the BBC that unwanted violence during consensual sex is a silent epidemic.

He said that people do it because they think it's normal to a point where it could make violence become acceptable in a relationship.

He also said that he is concerned that those who engage in these acts are not aware of the risks.

"People come to me when they've had 'near misses'; when strangulation or 'choking out' has overstepped the mark, and they were unconscious for a long time," he told BBC.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.