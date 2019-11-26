A missing British tourist who ran off while camping with mates in regional Victoria has been found dead.

Australian authorities mounted a large-scale search at the weekend for Aslan King, who vanished around 2am on Saturday at Princetown, beside cliffs on the Victorian coast near the Twelve Apostles.

The 25-year-old had been camping with mates when he suddenly got up and ran off into the bushland but his friends couldn't find him, news.com.au reports.

Police deployed a helicopter, officers on motorcycles and horseback, took to waterways in boats and brought in sniffer dogs over the weekend.

His friends told Nine News on Sunday that King's face suddenly went blank while they were drinking in the early hours of Saturday, before he had what appeared to be a seizure.

At first they thought he was joking, but then he fell off his chair and crawled under a car. They tried to restrain him, but he started running into the nearby bushland.

Instagram footage posted by the British camper shows him driving along the Great Ocean Rd before reaching the Twelve Apostles on Friday.

In his video, King pointed to a Parks Victoria sign, which warns of unstable cliffs and snakes.

The area, covered with thick vegetation, rocky clifftops and deep coastal waters, is known to contain a large population of deadly tiger snakes.

King, an illustrator from Brighton in England's south, relocated to Australia just two weeks ago.

The search was expanded yesterday to include waterways and all areas within a 4km radius of the campsite.

This afternoon, Victoria Police released a statement saying officers had found the body of a man following the search for missing tourist Aslan King in the Princetown area.

"Officers are yet to formally identify the body; however, it is believed to be Aslan King who was last seen at a camping ground on Old Coach Road about 2am on November 23."

The body was found about 10.15am in a creek just over a kilometre from the camping ground where King was last seen.

Friends of King have been posting on Facebook about his disappearance.

"Please if anyone knows of or has seen, passed by, heard from our dear friend Asi, please get in touch ASAP," Tom Mayes wrote on Facebook.

"He is a really special guy and a solid pal to many of us. We all just want our boy back safe and sound. One love."

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever, ever be this person but my very dear friend Aslan is missing," another friend wrote.

"Any Aussie connections on here please share in the hope he is found safe. He is supposed to be joining us at my wedding in Bali."

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance during the search.