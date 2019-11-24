The father of the two girls who died after being left in a hot car has shared a heartbreaking tribute.

Their mother, Kerri-Ann Conley, has been charged with murder after her daughters, Darcey-Helen, 2, and Chloe-Ann, 1 lifeless bodies were reportedly carried from their Logan home soaking wet following desperate attempts to revive them.

Neighbours reported seeing the girls being carried out by police after they died in a hot car south of Brisbane on Saturday.

Kerri-Ann Conley will face court today. Photo / Facebook

Conley, 27, will face Brisbane Magistrates Court today on two counts of murder after her girls were pulled unresponsive from the car outside a home in Waterford West about 1.35pm.

The temperature in the area at 1.30pm was 31C.

The shattered father of Darcey-Helen, who he called "Pumpkin", told The Courier Mail he was devastated, also being a father figure to Chloe-Ann.

"Darcey and Chloe were loved by anyone and everyone who met them. I absolutely adored them both," the father, who asked not to be named, said.

"Darcey had a contagious laugh and Chloe really, although they were 12 months apart, wasn't really that far behind Darcey. I think she learnt a lot off Darcey, mannerisms."

He said the pair giggled all the time and repeated everything others said.

"They were just two peas in a pod," he said.

Family and friends of accused child murderer say they made multiple attempts to alert the authorities about concerns they had for the two children.

"I know of four people that made reports to them and other agencies and nothing was done," the family member told The Courier-Mail.

"(They) just got told they would look into it and do a property check of who lived there."

Neighbours, who have paid tribute to the "gorgeous little girls", said they saw them soaking wet.

"The police were carrying the girls out … their shirts were ripped open like they'd tried to save them," one woman who did not want to be named told The Sunday Mail.

Chloe-Ann Conley. Photo / Supplied

The Australian said it was understood police were investigating whether drugs had played a role in the tragedy.

The newspaper also spoke to a woman who regularly babysat the girls who said there had been previous complaints to authorities about the children being left in the car.

Detectives investigating the deaths are now seeking a new witness seen in the area on CCTV.

The man was wearing high visibility clothing and walking along Logan Reserve Rd about the same time the children's bodies were found, 7 News reports.

Police say the man is not a suspect but they believe he may have important information and are keen to speak to him.

Nine News reported it was "believed (Conley) had fallen asleep inside the home" while the children were in the car.

Nine News reports Conley discovered the pair and rushed them inside in an attempt to cool their bodies.

It was claimed she desperately tried to splash water on them after finding them.

Darcey-Helen Conley. Photo / Supplied

Queensland Police are urging members of the public who may have any information regarding the matter to contact them.

Detective Inspector Mark White said it was a very tragic incident.

"The two children exhibited signs of being exposed to extreme heat and that is forming the direction of our investigation," he said.

"We'll be speaking to quite a number of people to establish what was taken place.

"We are speaking with the parents of those children and it's just a very, very tragic incident that has occurred."

A friend of the family described the girls as "two beautiful angels".

"Darcey had a very caring heart for her sister and us all and the most amazing cuddles and kisses, and just as any toddler does, she liked to see how far she would get with being a bit mischievous," she told The Courier-Mail.

Neighbours said the family had moved in as recently as six months ago.

People have been laying flowers and tributes at the scene today.

Neighbour Willow Dawes was visibly shocked by the distressing scenes.

"I came out when the ambulance pulled up and saw the children being brought out," she told the The Sunday Mail.

"It's pretty upsetting and it was quite confronting."

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she knew the family and "gorgeous little girls".

"They were always dressed beautifully and just happy little girls," she told the newspaper.

"They were always out in the yard playing and they were always happy little girls, that's for sure. They were gorgeous little girls."