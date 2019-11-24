Australian shoppers were left in shock after a group of people walked into a Coles supermarket wearing Nazi costumes, even though they insisted it was a joke.

A snapshot from CCTV footage captures two women and two men, reportedly aged in their early 20s, entering the Woodend store near Melbourne, at around 12pm on Saturday, October 26 (local time).

The image obtained by the Age shows the group wearing matching black uniforms, with swastika armbands and the imperial eagle.

A witness, Craig MacKenzie, told the publication he believed the group were on their way to a costume party.

"Once in the supermarket, I said to them that they were being highly disrespectful and had no idea what their uniforms meant," he explained.

"The blokes told me that it was 'only a joke' and to f*** off. I persisted, saying that there could be people here who went through World War II and the Holocaust.

"They laughed it off and told me to f*** off again."

Other shoppers were intimidated by the incident, MacKenzie added.

Dr Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, told Yahoo News Australia the image is "beyond revolting".

"For many [it] would be as frightening as being confronted by a gun," Abramovich said.

"The wearing of the Nazi uniform is an incitement to violence and murder, it is a call for a world without Jews, plain and simple."

He added the sight would have been painful for survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants.