A 27-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her two young children were found dead in a hot car south of Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

The girls, aged just one and two, were found unresponsive at the Waterford West home in Logan shortly after 1.30pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the horrific discovery at the Logan Reserve Road residence but were unable to revive the girls, news.com.au reports.

They were declared deceased and a crime scene was established as officers worked to determine the cause of the deaths.

Queensland Police took the parents in for questioning and just after midnight announced that a woman had been charged with two counts of murder.

It's understood the woman is the mother of the girls.

She will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday November 25.

Queensland Police are urging members of the public who may have any information regarding the matter to contact them.

Multiple media outlets have reported the car was "hot" at the time of the horrific discovery.

A neighbour near the scene told The Courier Mail they saw two lifeless girls being carried out of their home by police.

"My granddaughters saw the babies being carried out of the house soaking wet," she said.

"It is a tragic accident, she was a good mum."

Detective Inspector Mark White from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit told reporters earlier on Saturday that the two children showed evidence of "being exposed to extreme heat".

"At approximately 1.40pm this afternoon QAS attended an address at Waterford West," Det. Insp White said.

"Two young children were located at that particular location.

"QA (Queensland Ambulance) made attempts to revive those children, unfortunately they were both declared deceased at the scene."

Det. Insp. White said officers were speaking to the parents of the two toddlers.

"We'll be speaking to quite a number of people to establish what was taken place," he said.

"It is tragic. We are putting a lot of emphasis on supporting our people because it is a very difficult job. It is very very tragic and can be quite a distressing scene to be confronted by."