A koala filmed being rescued by a woman from the devastating bushfires in Port Macquarie in Australia has been reunited with the hero who helped save his life.

Toni Doherty spotted the koala and rescued him after she realised how injured he was.

Doherty, who's named the koala Lewis, after one of her grandchildren, said she heard him cry in distress and knew she had to do something to help the animal.

"It was terrifying to see him just come out of the flames and he looked so defenceless running along the road," she told Today.

Toni Doherty reunites with Lewis, who she saved from the flames. Photo / 9News

"I knew I needed to put something around him as I ran to the tree, so I just took off my shirt and covered him with it. I just tried to get him out of the fire, it was so hot and so frightening."

"I've never heard a koala before. I didn't realise they could cry out. It was just so heart-rendering and I knew I needed to get him out of there as quickly as possible," she added.

"I was so pleased I had something to put over him and to get him out of harm's way. It was a handy top. I've washed it, it's back in the wardrobe."

Lewis is recovering and has even eaten some leaves. Photo / 9News

Lewis, a 14-year-old koala, has gone to a carer's home away from the koala hospital he was first taken to.

The woman who saved his life says it is a long road to recovery but was pleased to see him eating leaves yesterday.

Lewis was rescued from the bushfire. Photo / Supplied

According to 9News, the hospital's prognosis is more reserved.

"He is probably 50-50 at this stage," a spokesperson from the hospital told 9News.

"His feet are completely burnt and he has burns to his chest and stomach. He has been bandaged and given antibiotics but will take a lot of looking after, if he pulls through."

Hundreds of koalas have lost their lives in the bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has been inundated with an influx of injured animals.